Kemistar Corporation standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.26% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.151.2410.4312.900.120.160.080.120.080.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News