Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 13.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 13.18% to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.6433.6644.6937.1115.6113.3314.8712.6911.089.79

