Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 13.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 13.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 34.64 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 13.18% to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.6433.66 3 OPM %44.6937.11 -PBDT15.6113.33 17 PBT14.8712.69 17 NP11.089.79 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 29.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 88.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Gratex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 5.34% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story