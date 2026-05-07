Domestic equity benchmarks edged higher in early trade on Thursday, with the Nifty trading above the 24,300 mark. Gains in auto, metal, and media stocks supported the market, while IT, FMCG, and realty shares witnessed selling pressure.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 10.56 points or 0.02% to 77,966.86. The Nifty 50 index rose 15.55 points or 0.07% to 24,347.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. the BSE 150 MidCap Index advanced 0.55% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.67%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,268 shares rose and 920 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,834.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,836.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 May 2026, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.33% to 6.949 compared with previous session close of 6.926. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.7350 compared with its close of 94.4925 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.37% to Rs 152,698.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 97.910. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.01% to 4.356. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement gained 66 cents or 0.65% to $101.93 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Greaves Cotton reported a 6.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.5 crore despite a 21.5% rise in revenue to Rs 1,000 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Bajaj Auto reported 34% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,746.13 crore on 31.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 16,005.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Meeshos consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 166.34 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 1,393.12 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 47.14% YoY to Rs 3,531.21 crore in Q4 FY26. Global Market: Asia markets rallied on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 hitting 62,000 for the first time, as investors looked past the renewed tensions in the Middle East. The broader regional advance came after President Donald Trump warned Iran would be bombed at a much higher level if it failed to agree to a peace deal. Trumps fresh threats came as reports suggested Washington and Tehran were nearing an agreement to end the war.

The president in a social media post reportedly said the U.S. military offensive known as Operation Epic Fury will be at an end if Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption. If that happened, the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman would allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran, Trump wrote. Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose following developments in the Middle East. The S&P 500 advanced 1.46% to 7,365.12, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.02% and ended at 25,838.94. Both indexes touched new highs and closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 612.34 points, or 1.24%, to close at 49,910.59.