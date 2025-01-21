Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

The headline equity indices traded with modest gains in early trade, reflecting the positive sentiment from global markets. The Nifty traded above the 23,400 level. Media, auto and healthcare shares advanced while realty, consumer durables and PSU bank shares edged lower.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 104.01 points or 0.13% to 77,171.01. The Nifty 50 index added 70.40 points or 0.30% to 23,415.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.46%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,143 shares rose and 801 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,336.54 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,321.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 January 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

L&T Finance declined 1.69% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.2% to Rs 626.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 640.18 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 14.6% YoY to Rs 4,105.13 crore in Q3 FY25.

Also Read

Dixon Technologies tumbled 8.26%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 77.5% to Rs 171.19 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 96.44 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales surged 177% to Rs 10,453.68 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sunteck Realty surged 9.57% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 42.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 9.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales soared 281.1% to Rs 161.76 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 42.45 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.37% to 6.848 as compared with previous close 6.874.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.3950, compared with its close of 86.4500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement gained 0.39% to Rs 78,849.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.21% to 108.31.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 1.56% to 4.539.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement lost 61 cents or 0.76% to $80.18 a barrel.

Global Markets:

U.S. stock futures point to a positive open on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rising 149 points.

Most Asian shares advanced as market attention turned to upcoming central bank meetings in Asia later this week. Malaysias central bank is expected to maintain its policy rate at 3% on Wednesday, while the Bank of Japan will hold its next policy meeting from January 23 to 24, with Governor Kazuo Ueda signaling potential interest rate hikes.

President Donald Trump held off on imposing sweeping trade tariffs on his first day in office. Trump resumed his duties in the White House on Monday, a day after his inauguration and during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, when U.S. stock market was closed.

Sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, Trump emphasized his vision of "America First" in his inaugural address, focusing on economic revitalization, national security, and prioritizing domestic interests over globalization.

Trump began his term with a series of executive orders aimed at fulfilling his campaign promises. These included measures to tighten immigration controls, lay the groundwork for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, boost fossil fuel production, and scale back environmental regulations.

While he declared plans to address global trade practices, Trump opted not to impose new tariffs on the U.S.'s largest trading partners, signaling a more deliberate approach to trade relations. Instead, he directed his administration to combat unfair trade globally.

Investors closely monitored these early actions, given Trumps promises to rapidly implement his agenda.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News