Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 53.19 points or 0.75% at 7113.14 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Aarti Industries Ltd (up 3.22%), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (up 3.19%),Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (up 3.19%),PCBL Ltd (up 2.71%),National Fertilizer Ltd (up 2.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (up 2.55%), Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (up 2.48%), ACC Ltd (up 2.37%), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 2.37%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 2.35%).

On the other hand, Kiri Industries Ltd (down 2.76%), Prakash Industries Ltd (down 2.21%), and India Cements Ltd (down 1.84%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 135.06 or 0.26% at 52874.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 13.52 points or 0.09% at 15226.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.4 points or 0.01% at 23343.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 148.38 points or 0.19% at 76925.06.

On BSE,2164 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

