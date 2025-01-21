Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 248.19 points or 0.94% at 26542.48 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.15%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.12%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.03%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil India Ltd (up 1.09%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.58%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.6%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.15%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 135.06 or 0.26% at 52874.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 13.52 points or 0.09% at 15226.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.4 points or 0.01% at 23343.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 148.38 points or 0.19% at 76925.06.

On BSE,2164 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

