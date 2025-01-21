Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 248.19 points or 0.94% at 26542.48 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.15%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.12%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.03%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil India Ltd (up 1.09%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.58%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.6%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.15%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 135.06 or 0.26% at 52874.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 13.52 points or 0.09% at 15226.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.4 points or 0.01% at 23343.35.

Also Read

Russia-Ukraine war would've never started if I were President: Trump

MCX share price slips 8% despite posting strong Q3 show; revenue up 57%

Stock Market LIVE: At day's low; Sensex drops 700 pts to 76,350; All sectors barring Health in red

Newgen Software slips 10% post Q3 results; stock down 22% in 4 days

Rupee rises 17 paise to 86.28 against US dollar during early trade

The BSE Sensex index was down 148.38 points or 0.19% at 76925.06.

On BSE,2164 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zomato Ltd Falls 8.88%

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Spikes 2%

Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

Basic materials stocks edge higher

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story