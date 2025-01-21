Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 250.56 points or 0.87% at 29178.33 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.21%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.91%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.54%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.52%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.41%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.4%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.15%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.12%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.53%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 135.06 or 0.26% at 52874.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 13.52 points or 0.09% at 15226.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.4 points or 0.01% at 23343.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 148.38 points or 0.19% at 76925.06.

On BSE,2164 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

