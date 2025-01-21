Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP 10 mg/mL

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP 10 mg/mL

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules.

Glenmark's Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL of Hospira, Inc., ANDA 087955.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2024, the Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL market achieved annual sales of approximately $19.7 million.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

