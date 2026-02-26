Barometers pare gains; media shares decline

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 181.44 points or 0.22% to 82,094.63. The Nifty 50 index fell 54.05 points or 0.21% to 25,428.45.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.18%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,949 shares rose and 1,972 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.05% to 13.01. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 25,608.90, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 25,428.45.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.7 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 66.1 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 0.78% to 1,406.35. The index added 0.46% in the past trading session.
Prime Focus (down 1.41%), D B Corp (down 1.33%), Tips Music (down 1.19%), Saregama India (down 1.07%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.06%), PVR Inox (down 1%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.44%), Sun TV Network (down 0.34%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Capacite Infraprojects fell 1.62%. The company said that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from TenX Realty (on behalf of Raymond) for a total contract value of approximately Rs 537 crore.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals fell 1.15%. The company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Lamotrigine Orally Disintegrating Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg.
