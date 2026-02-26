XT Global Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tarmat Ltd, Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd and STL Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2026.

Tarmat Ltd, Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd and STL Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2026.

XT Global Infotech Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 33.18 at 11:39 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2468 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 64.92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1539 shares in the past one month. Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 21.16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32319 shares in the past one month. Secmark Consultancy Ltd gained 16.27% to Rs 140.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 527 shares in the past one month.