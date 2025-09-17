Barometers trade with decent gains; IT shares advance

The Nifty traded above the 25,300 level. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 327.48 points or 0.40% to 82,708.17. The Nifty 50 index added 96.30 points or 0.37% to 25,335.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.52%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,465 shares rose and 1,540 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.73% to 10.20. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,419, at a premium of 83.60 points as compared with the spot at 25,335.40.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 56.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 61.8 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index jumped 0.70% to 36,467.35. The index rallied 1.57% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (up 2.11%), Mphasis (up 1.09%), LTIMindtree (up 1.01%), Coforge (up 0.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.86%), Infosys (up 0.76%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.5%), Wipro (up 0.43%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.38%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
RMC Switchgears rallied 2.60% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth Rs 59.12 crore from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL).
Mangal Electrical Industries slipped 6.75% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 31.43% to Rs 3.73 crore on 21.57% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 89.66 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024
Agarwal Industrial Corporation advanced 3.27% after the company announced that it has successfully secured a prestigious tender from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 330.05 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app