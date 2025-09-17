Godfrey Phillips India allots 10.39 cr equity shares under bonus issue

The board of Godfrey Phillips India at its meeting held on 17 September 2025 has approved the allotment of 10,39,87,840 equity shares of Rs. 2 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 2:1.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 31,19,63,520/- divided into 15,59,81,760 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

