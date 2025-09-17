GBP/USD stays largely unmoved; UK annual CPI steadies at 3.8%

The British pound is staying largely unchanged against the dollar on Wednesday morning in Asia following data that showed UK annual consumer price inflation came in steady at 3.8% in August. Meanwhile, annual core inflation rate eased to 3.6% in August from 3.8% in the previous month, marking the lowest reading since May. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices increased 0.3%, slightly faster than a 0.2% rise in July. GBP/USD pair is quoting at $1.3648, down 0.10% on the day tracking mild gains in dollar index ahead of Federal Reserve decision due later in the global day. US retail sales rose by 0.6% on monthly basis in August, the same growth as the previous month and exceeding forecasts of 0.2%. However, broad weakness in dollar in recent times has led the GBP/USD pair hover around an eleven week high. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading marginally lower just below 120 mark.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app