Sensex spurts 281 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

The key equity indices continued to trade with modest gains in the mid-morning trade, supported by optimism around ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States, which the government described as positive and forward-looking. Investor sentiment was further boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce an interest rate cut later in the day.

The Nifty traded above the 25,300 level. PSU Bank stocks extended gains for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 281.26 points or 0.33% to 82,657.47. The Nifty 50 index added 86.25 points or 0.34% to 25,325.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.58%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,513 shares rose and 1,413 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales received bids for 73,66,560 shares as against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (17 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.55 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of VMS TMT received bids for 3,31,77,300 shares as against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (17 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.70 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.35% to 7,225.90. The index has posted gains for three straight sessions, rising a total of 2.39%. Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.07%), Central Bank of India (up 2.73%), UCO Bank (up 2.71%), Union Bank of India (up 1.97%) and Indian Bank (up 1.78%), Canara Bank (up 1.78%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.51%), State Bank of India (up 1.47%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.2%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.11%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Agarwal Industrial Corporation advanced 3.84% after the company announced that it has successfully secured a prestigious tender from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 330.05 crore.

One MobiKwik Systems dropped 3.21% after the company disclosed an incident of unauthorized settlements claimed by certain registered merchants and users in collusion from limited locations in Haryana. Global Markets: Asian market traded mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street declined as investors awaited the key monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserves two-day meeting, where it is expected to cut interest rates. Japans exports dropped 0.1% year on year in August, government data showed. The latest reading compares with the 2.6% decline in exports in the previous month. Meanwhile, Singapores non-oil domestic exports plunged 11.3% in August year over year, according to government data Wednesday. It followed a revised 4.7% decline in July. The latest reading was dragged by falling demand in specialised machinery, food preparations and petrochemicals.