Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.67%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.24%

Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.67%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.24%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Steel Ltd has added 2.15% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.77% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.67% today to trade at Rs 152.1. The BSE Metal index is up 1.24% to quote at 31093.44. The index is up 1.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 2.42% and NMDC Ltd added 2.3% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 34.26 % over last one year compared to the 21.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tata Steel Ltd has added 2.15% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.77% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26.81 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 184.6 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.25 on 02 Nov 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pakistan Cricket suspends national junior championship a day after it began

IMD warns of extremely heavy rain in Delhi, U'khand, UP over next 3 days

Boeing faces possible strike, its union to vote for a new labour contract

PCB, franchise owners yet to reach consensus on PSL 2025 scheduling

China's Li Qiang, Saudi crown prince discuss cooperation in several sectors

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story