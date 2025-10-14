Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 40,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 40,000 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 40,000 equity shares under ESOP on 14 October 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,94,39,618 to Rs. 3,14,95,19,618 comprising of 1,57,47,59,809 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard rises after winning mega European order

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; European mrkt decline

B. L. Kashyap and Sons secures Rs 295-cr order from Embassy Construction

Cochin Shipyard wins order from European Client

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story