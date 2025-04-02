Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares advance

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 411.84 points or 0.54% to 76,436.35. The Nifty 50 index rose 89.40 points or 0.36% to 23,255.10.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.21%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,742 shares rose and 1,686 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index added 1.47% to 836.95. The index slipped 3.08% the past in two consecutive trading sessions.
Phoenix Mills (up 2.87%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.23%), Godrej Properties (up 2.21%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.94%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.61%), DLF (up 1.31%), and Oberoi Realty (up 0.35%) added.
On the other hand, Anant Raj (down 1.5%), Sobha (down 1.23%), and Raymond (down 0.41%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
CSB Bank rallied 2.79% after the bank's total deposits jumped 24.03% to Rs 36,861 crore as on 31 March 2025 from Rs 29,719 crore as on 31 March 2024.
V-Mart Retail jumped 2.06% after the companys total sales climbed 17% to Rs 780 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 669 crore in Q4 FY24.
Biocon shed 0.32%. The company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 4 April 2025 to consider raising funds through the issuance of commercial papers (CP) or through any other mode via a private placement basis.
