Happiest Minds Technologies launches Gen-AI investor solution - Investment Companion

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the launch of Investment Companion, a generative AI investor solution, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Happiest Minds customers can now use the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

Investment Companion is a comprehensive investor relations knowledge management system that extracts, processes and prioritizes content from multiple sources. It provides interactive, multimedia-rich responses via a chat interface with integrated feedback, enhancing the accessibility and usability of critical information.

