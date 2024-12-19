Barometers turn rangebound; realty shares decline

The frontline indices continued to trade in a narrow range with major losses in the mid-afternoon trade, mirroring negative global cues after the US Federal Reserves interest rate decision. The Nifty traded below the 23,950 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 998.71 points or 1.24% to 79,195.28. The Nifty 50 index dropped 255.10 points or 1.05% to 23,943.75.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.51%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,547 shares rose and 2,409 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of DAM Capital Advisors received bids for 3,88,48,364 shares as against 2,08,04,632 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 14:40 IST on 19 December 2024. The issue was subscribed to 1.87 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 December 2024 and it will close on 23 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 269 to Rs 283 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 53 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

More From This Section

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index slipped 1.39% to 1,096.90. The index fell 1.94% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.96%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.81%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.8%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.79%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.54%), Raymond (down 1.45%), Sobha (down 1.05%), DLF (down 1%), Godrej Properties (down 0.57%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.11%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.58% to 6.901 as compared with the previous close of 6.861.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.0775, compared with its close of 84.9450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 February 2024 settlement fell 0.73% to Rs 76,090.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 108.05.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.47% to 4.522.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2024 settlement lost 38 cents, or 0.52% to $73.01 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Veranda Learning Solutions slipped 2.09%. The company said that its subsidiary Veranda XL has signed an MoU with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) to deliver professional chartered accountancy (CA) coaching classes.

Doms Industries dropped 4.33% after the companys holding firm, FILA has sold 4.57% equity share capital of the company through accelerated bookbuilding process (ABB).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News