Prism Johnson's cement division goes live with Ramco ERP Suite

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Prism Johnson has successfully gone live with the Ramco ERP Suite for its Cement Division. This milestone marks a significant step in Prism Johnson's digital transformation journey, leveraging Ramco Systems' advanced enterprise solutions and process control systems to streamline business processes, manufacturing operations and drive efficiency.

The implementation includes cutting-edge modules for Maintenance, Sales, Distribution, Finance, Procurement, Manufacturing, Quality, and HR Management (HRM). These solutions enable Prism Johnson to achieve seamless integration across its business and workforce operations, enhancing productivity and operational agility.

Industry-specific tools such as Ramco's Contract Labour Management System, GIS-enabled applications, and an Interactive Business Intelligence System equip Prism Johnson with a 360-degree operational view, ensuring agility and on-the-go enterprise transactions.

Additionally, Ramco's Process Suite Advanced Process Control Expert Optimizers for mills and kilns, coupled with its Real-Time Integrator module, enable seamless IT-OT integration, elevating operational efficiency to industry standards.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

