Bartronics India gains after inking MoU with Ampivo Smart Technologies

Bartronics India rose 1.23% to Rs 13.99 after the company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ampivo Smart Technologies to explore a strategic partnership.According to a regulatory filing, the MoU aims to leverage the core competencies of both companies to drive mutual growth and social impact. The collaboration will focus on revamping and modernizing Bartronics Indias (BIL) existing technology infrastructure to boost operational performance, security, and scalability.
The two parties also plan to jointly develop digital solutions using artificial intelligence, data analytics, and emerging technologies, with a particular emphasis on applications in financial services, healthcare, and commerce for underserved and rural areas.
Additionally, the partnership will explore innovative product and service delivery models by combining BILs extensive field presence with Ampivos technical expertise to enhance reach and efficiency.
This collaboration is intended to promote inclusive technological advancement and create scalable, sustainable solutions that serve both commercial objectives and societal needs.
Bartronics India currently holds a 6.37% equity stake in Ampivo Smart Technologies.
Bartronics India is engaged in providing solutions based on bar coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies. Since then, in the past two decades, it has been pioneer in introducing newer technologies and solutions in India based on Biometrics, RFID, POS, EAS, smart cards, etc.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 439.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against the net loss of Rs 12.16 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales declined 33.9% year-on-year to Rs 12.05 crore in Q4 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
