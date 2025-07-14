Nelco slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 61% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Nelco tumbled 5.28% to Rs 896.90 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 60.52% to Rs 1.80 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 4.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
However, total income stood rose 1.57% year on year to Rs 75.36 crore in the first quarter of FY26.
Profit before tax tanked 60.70% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2.40 crore during the quarter under review.
Total expenses rose 8.56% YoY to Rs 67.05 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 61.76 crore in Q1 FY25, and purchase of stock-in-trade was at Rs 6.42 crore (up 15.67% YoY) during the quarter.
On a standalone basis, the companys net profit tanked 71.91% to Rs 1.16 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 4.13 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income declined 10.93% year on year to Rs 47.55 crore in Q1 FY26.
Nelco provides domestic satellite communication services to close user group networks.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app