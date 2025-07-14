Shakti Pumps invests Rs 12 cr in solar arm SESL for new manufacturing plant

Shakti Pumps (India) announced that it has invested Rs 12 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shakti Energy Solutions (SESL), to support its expansion into solar cell and module manufacturing.SESL, incorporated in September 2010, is currently engaged in manufacturing solar structures and rooftop systems. The company is now setting up a solar DCR cell and solar PV module manufacturing facility at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 2.20 GW.
The investment will be made through the issuance of equity shares from time to time, as per the agreement between the parent company and the subsidiary.
As the investment is being made in a wholly-owned subsidiary, it does not qualify as a related party transaction and hence, the arms length pricing norms are not applicable, the company said in a regulatory filing. It added that no government or regulatory approvals are required for the transaction.
Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump-motors, and other products.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 110.23 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.2% to Rs 665.32 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) fell 1.01% to Rs 911.35 on the BSE.
