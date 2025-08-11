Basant India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore

Basant India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.020.09-50.0088.890.010.0800.0700.07

