Basant India standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 70.97% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Basant India rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 70.97% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.090.3188.8929.030.080.030.070.010.070.01

