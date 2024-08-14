Basant India standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 70.97% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Basant India rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 70.97% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.31 -71 OPM %88.8929.03 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.070.01 600 NP0.070.01 600
