Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 33.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 33.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 111.02% to Rs 36.97 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 33.91% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 111.02% to Rs 36.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.9717.52 111 OPM %73.0162.67 -PBDT7.064.95 43 PBT6.244.63 35 NP4.623.45 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story