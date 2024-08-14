Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Yash Chemex standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 59.34% to Rs 7.92 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex declined 29.41% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 59.34% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.9219.48 -59 OPM %11.742.05 -PBDT0.760.37 105 PBT0.760.37 105 NP0.240.34 -29

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

