TCS partners with Norway-based SINTEF

To focus on Social AI to improve elderly care

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a partnership with Norwegian research and development company SINTEFone of Europe's largest, independent research foundations. Drawing on TCS's extensive experience in deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital solutions for clients in industries such as healthcare, energy, and smart cities, and SINTEF's strong research capabilities, the partnership aims to create scalable, real-world innovations.

Together, they will focus on using Social AI to improve elderly care, building on SINTEF's successful eHealth initiative, SMILE (Smart Inclusive Living Environments). SMILE is a platform designed to help senior citizens live independently and safely in their own homes. It acts as both a communication tool and a support system, connecting seniors with family members, caregivers, and even peers in their community. By enabling easy communication, reminders and access to health services, SMILE fosters active living and social engagement.