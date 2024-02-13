Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index falling 83.17 points or 1.28% at 6407.18 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 14.16%), Visaka Industries Ltd (down 9.97%),Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (down 6.48%),Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (down 6.08%),Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (down 5.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 5.24%), Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (down 5%), Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 4.79%), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 4.56%), and Astec Lifesciences Ltd (down 4.51%).

On the other hand, Meghmani Organics Ltd (up 5.15%), India Glycols Ltd (up 4.43%), and DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd (up 4.09%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 488.79 or 0.69% at 71561.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.05 points or 0.55% at 21734.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 33.33 points or 0.08% at 44173.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.59 points or 0.22% at 13199.27.

On BSE,1566 shares were trading in green, 2237 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

