Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 499 points or 1.85% at 26497.97 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 14.16%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.74%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.61%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.36%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.87%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.22%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.18%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.05%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 4.34%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 488.79 or 0.69% at 71561.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.05 points or 0.55% at 21734.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 33.33 points or 0.08% at 44173.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.59 points or 0.22% at 13199.27.

On BSE,1566 shares were trading in green, 2237 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Nikkei index tops 38000 mark

Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story