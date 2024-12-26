Ajanta Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2759.3, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 56.22% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% rally in NIFTY and a 35.4% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2759.3, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23749.599609375. The Sensex is at 78483.64, up 0.01%.Ajanta Pharma Ltd has lost around 8.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22558.9, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48570 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

