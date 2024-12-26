Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 42.78 points or 0.51% at 8309.97 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.82%), Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.57%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.36%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.9%),Sobha Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.6%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.43%).

On the other hand, SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 3.41%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.37%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.26%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 219.24 or 0.4% at 54803.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 47.43 points or 0.3% at 15843.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.45 points or 0.12% at 23755.099609375.

The BSE Sensex index was up 33.38 points or 0.04% at 78506.25.

On BSE,1555 shares were trading in green, 2353 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

