Bosch Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 34381.2, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 56.22% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% rally in NIFTY and a 25.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34381.2, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23749.599609375. The Sensex is at 78483.64, up 0.01%.Bosch Ltd has lost around 1.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22685.55, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5929 shares today, compared to the daily average of 18466 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 34443.85, down 0.13% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 56.22% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% rally in NIFTY and a 25.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 50.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

