Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Commodities index rising 53.21 points or 0.7% at 7612.12 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Best Agrolife Ltd (up 15.59%), Tanfac Industries Ltd (up 8.93%),Heubach Colorants India Ltd (up 5.61%),Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd (up 5.16%),Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 4.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (up 4.61%), Navin Fluorine International Ltd (up 4.22%), Foseco India Ltd (up 3.46%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.4%), and Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (up 3.18%).

On the other hand, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd (down 3%), Archean Chemical Industries Ltd (down 2.14%), and EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 1.99%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 380.83 or 0.74% at 51774.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 98.97 points or 0.64% at 15669.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.65 points or 0.11% at 23489.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 5.31 points or 0.01% at 77332.28.

On BSE,2061 shares were trading in green, 972 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News