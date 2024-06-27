Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Commodities index rising 102.15 points or 1.35% at 7673.16 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, India Cements Ltd (up 10.84%), Orient Cement Ltd (up 10.38%),Indo Amines Ltd (up 7.51%),JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (up 6.47%),Kesoram Industries Ltd (up 5.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were UltraTech Cement Ltd (up 5.41%), Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (up 5.29%), Prism Johnson Ltd (up 4.64%), Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (up 4.02%), and Mangalam Cement Ltd (up 3.95%).

On the other hand, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd (down 6.37%), Archean Chemical Industries Ltd (down 3.93%), and Jubilant Industries Ltd (down 2.75%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 311.62 or 0.6% at 52452.73.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 92.86 points or 0.59% at 15787.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.45 points or 0.05% at 23857.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 28.55 points or 0.04% at 78702.8.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 1115 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

