Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Slides 47.88%

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd fell 47.88% today to trade at Rs 1430.95. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.41% to quote at 36175.49. The index is up 4.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd decreased 1.96% and Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd lost 1.61% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 23.92 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd has lost 29.7% over last one month compared to 4.79% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6221 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4967 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1524.88 on 20 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 450.05 on 04 Jul 2023.

