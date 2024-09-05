India's auto retail grow modestly by 2.88% in August

According to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's auto retail sector reported a modest Y-o-Y growth of 2.88%, with varying performance across segments. The two wheelers (2W) segment saw a Y-o-Y growth of 6.28%, despite a 7.29% M-o-M decline, primarily due to rain disruptions and market saturation. The Passenger Vehicles (PV) segment registered a decline of 4.53% Y-o-Y and 3.46% M-o-M. Commercial Vehicles (CV) saw a sharp drop with an 8.5% MoM and 6.05% YoY decline, attributed to weather-related disruptions and weak industrial demand. India saw 15.9% excess rainfall, with a significant surplus in key regions, disrupting auto retail performance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There were high inventory levels across PV segment; stock days ranging between 70-75 days i.e. 7.8 lakh vehicles valued at ₹77,800 crore. Dealers were under pressure due to aggressive OEM dispatches, with dealers facing cash flow challenges and reduced profitability.

FADA cautions Dealers and OEMs to recalibrate supply strategies to prevent an inventory crisis.

Festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam and Navratri are expected to uplift consumer sentiment, particularly in urban areas. Favourable rainfall in some regions has improved agricultural prospects, which may boost rural sales post-monsoon.

While the festive season presents promising growth opportunities, the auto retail market faces several headwinds, particularly from weather related uncertainties and high inventory levels. Strategic inventory management and targeted marketing efforts will be key to capitalizing on the festive period while navigating these challenges effectively

