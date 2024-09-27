Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 456.6 points or 1.35% at 34355.3 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.91%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.45%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.82%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.54%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 1.19%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.16%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.02%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.94%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.83%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 213.87 or 0.37% at 57265.83.