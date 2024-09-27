Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 838.63 points or 1.97% at 43489.6 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 4.61%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 4.08%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 3.54%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 3.07%),Coforge Ltd (up 3.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Subex Ltd (up 3.02%), Onward Technologies Ltd (up 2.95%), Tata Technologies Ltd (up 2.74%), Wipro Ltd (up 2.54%), and Infosys Ltd (up 2.36%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (down 1.43%), D-Link India Ltd (down 1.16%), and Cyient Ltd (down 1.08%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 213.87 or 0.37% at 57265.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.51 points or 0.25% at 17118.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.8 points or 0.09% at 26240.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 70.09 points or 0.08% at 85906.21.

On BSE,1980 shares were trading in green, 1117 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

