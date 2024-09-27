Phoenix Mills Ltd Falls 3.38%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 4.68% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 3.38% today to trade at Rs 1752.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.98% to quote at 8752.14. The index is up 8.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 2.03% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 1.24% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 91.74 % over last one year compared to the 31.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp