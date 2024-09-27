Phoenix Mills Ltd Falls 3.38%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 4.68% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX
Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 3.38% today to trade at Rs 1752.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.98% to quote at 8752.14. The index is up 8.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 2.03% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 1.24% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 91.74 % over last one year compared to the 31.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 4.68% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1475 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10385 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 862.5 on 26 Oct 2023.
