Batliboi consolidated net profit declines 83.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.16% to Rs 72.46 crore

Net profit of Batliboi declined 83.15% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.16% to Rs 72.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.72.4678.054.028.023.566.142.455.140.623.68

