Batliboi consolidated net profit declines 83.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.16% to Rs 72.46 croreNet profit of Batliboi declined 83.15% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.16% to Rs 72.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales72.4678.05 -7 OPM %4.028.02 -PBDT3.566.14 -42 PBT2.455.14 -52 NP0.623.68 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content