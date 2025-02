Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 69.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 359.44 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 69.27% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 359.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 385.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.359.44385.684.8215.5524.6054.885.2036.958.5027.66

