Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 64.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 75.26 crore

Net profit of Batliboi rose 64.88% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 75.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.75.2669.886.256.125.944.504.753.453.992.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News