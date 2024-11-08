Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 64.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 75.26 croreNet profit of Batliboi rose 64.88% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 75.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales75.2669.88 8 OPM %6.256.12 -PBDT5.944.50 32 PBT4.753.45 38 NP3.992.42 65
