Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 90.81 crore

Net profit of Duroply Industries declined 23.08% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 90.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales90.8183.29 9 OPM %4.234.15 -PBDT2.301.88 22 PBT1.150.99 16 NP0.500.65 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BFSI Summit: 'PE/VC funding boosts governance excellence in Indian firms'

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: RBI's caution against unsecured lending is appropriate, says KV Kamath

PKL 2024 matches on Nov 8: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

NSE to boost commodities segment with new contracts in coming months

Zinka Logistics' IPO to open on Nov 13; sets price at Rs 259-273 per share

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story