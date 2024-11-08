Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 90.81 crore

Net profit of Duroply Industries declined 23.08% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 90.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.90.8183.294.234.152.301.881.150.990.500.65

