Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 9.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 9.64% to Rs 278.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 254.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 1914.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1631.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1914.601631.4018.2019.26362.40337.30335.20315.80278.70254.20

