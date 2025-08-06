Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 31.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.13% to Rs 20.66 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 31.81% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.13% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.6616.0024.0629.637.045.406.835.145.183.93

