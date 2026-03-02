BCCL slides after coking coal output slumps 2% YoY in Feb'26

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) dropped 2.87% to Rs 31.84 after the company's coking coal production fell 1.6% to 3.26 million tonnes in February 2026 compared with 3.31 million tonnes in February 2025.

However, raw coal production edged up 0.1% YoY to 3.50 million tonnes during the month. Offtake of raw coal stood at 2.16 million tonnes in February 2026, registering de-growth of 28.7% compared with 3.02 million tonnes produced in February 2025.

The company listed on the stock exchange on 19 January 2026. The counter debuted at Rs 45.21, reflecting a premium of 96.57% compared with the issue price of Rs 23.