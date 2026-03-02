PM Modi chairs cabinet committee on security meeting amid Iran-Israel-US conflict

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia. The Committee on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region. The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities. The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

