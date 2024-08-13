Wanbury consolidated net profit declines 77.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.38% to Rs 131.11 crore

Net profit of Wanbury declined 77.83% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 131.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.131.11146.298.379.124.338.181.044.991.044.69

