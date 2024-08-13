Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Wanbury consolidated net profit declines 77.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales decline 10.38% to Rs 131.11 crore

Net profit of Wanbury declined 77.83% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 131.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales131.11146.29 -10 OPM %8.379.12 -PBDT4.338.18 -47 PBT1.044.99 -79 NP1.044.69 -78

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

