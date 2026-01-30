Associate Sponsors

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 20.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 28.68% to Rs 27.20 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 20.83% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.68% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales27.2038.14 -29 OPM %10.337.66 -PBDT1.271.51 -16 PBT0.750.98 -23 NP1.160.96 21

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

